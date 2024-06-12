NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) commemorated the World Day Against Child Labour by launching the State of Children in Pakistan portal and presenting its annual report for 2023-24

This event marks a significant step forward in the fight against child labour and the promotion of children's rights in Pakistan.

In her welcome remarks, Chairperson NCRC Ayesha Raza Farooq emphasized, "As we leave this room today, let us commit to becoming advocates for change. Speak up against the silent exploitation happening in our midst. Let us not normalize young boys and girls working in our neighborhoods, sometimes in our own homes.“

Speaking as the chief guest, Minister of Law and Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, affirmed the government's commitment, stating, "The Ministry of Human Rights is fully committed to supporting the efforts of the NCRC in their mission to end child labour and bring about legislative reforms. I am pleased to announce that the comprehensive bill ‘Prohibition of Child Labour in Domestic Work 2024’ drafted by the NCRC is being considered at the highest forum of the National Task Force on Human Rights."

The event was participated by a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including international and national non-governmental organizations, embassies, high commissions, donor agencies, government representatives, civil society organizations and child rights experts.

At the event's conclusion, dignitaries, including the chief guest and Commission members, jointly launched the State of Children in Pakistan portal and the NCRC's annual report for April 2023 to March 2024.

The report details the Commission's achievements, including the launch of a three-year strategic plan, partnerships with national and international organizations, research publications, policy briefs and significant advocacy efforts.

The State of Children in Pakistan portal is a groundbreaking initiative that provides a comprehensive knowledge hub for all stakeholders involved in child rights.

This platform serves as a repository of valuable resources, including data, reports, articles, research studies, and national and international legal and policy frameworks. It will empower policymakers, researchers, and practitioners to make evidence-based decisions and interventions that directly impact the lives of children in Pakistan.

