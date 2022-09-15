NCRC, NHRI held meeting on Child Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Rights of Child on Wednesday convened a consultative meeting to discuss the proposed amendments in the NCRC act, 2017 to make the Commission a fully independent NHRI (National Human Rights Institution) as enshrined in the Paris Principles.

The meeting was presided over by Jawad Ullah, the Acting Chairperson from NCRC, a press release issued here on Thursday said.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Child Protection UNICEF Daniela Luciani, Child Protection Specialist UNICEF Farah Ilyas, Legal experts and representatives from civil society including Child Rights Movement (CRM) and NACG Pakistan Jawad ullah (acting Chairperson/ member KP) shared the objectives of the consultation where the amendments are being proposed in NCRC Act, 2017.

It would cure the shortcomings of the original statute ensure adequal representation of all provinces in its constitution and empower it for advancing the cause for which the NCRC is established.

On this occasion, Atta Ul Mustafa, Legal Advisor explained the theory and practice of National Human Rights Institutions (NHRI) in Pakistan. He explained how the presence of well defined mandate is integral for the effective functioning of National Human Rights Institutions (NHRI).

Furthermore, Chief of Child Protection section UNICEF of Pakistan, Daniela Luciani acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of National Commission on Rights of Child for the protection, promotion and advancement of child rights. She further stressed that presence of a coherent legislation, governing the mandate of NCRC, is imperative for the effective functioning of the commission.

Legal experts Tayyab Ali Awan and Laiba Qayyum, proposed the NCRC (Second Amendment) Bill 2022 for discussion before the relevant stakeholders from civil society. The rationale behind the proposed amendments was to strengthen the mandate of the commission, stipulate a coherent process of appointment and removal of members, and allocate a seat for Gilgit-Baltistan in the commission to ensure its adequate representation. Additionally, the extension of Suo-Moto powers to the commission were also discussed to effectively curtail the violation of child rights.

Dr: Rubina Fareed (Member ICT) concluded the meeting and thanked the participants for their contributions.

She further stated that before finalization of the Amendment Bill she will take government stakeholders on board and incorporate recommendations