NCRC organizes a seminar for launching first seminal policy brief

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) organized a seminar for launching the first seminal policy brief on Forced Conversions with Recommendations after analysis of the 'Arzoo Case'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) organized a seminar for launching the first seminal policy brief on Forced Conversions with Recommendations after analysis of the 'Arzoo Case'.

The brief also puts forward recommendations for specific interventions by various stakeholders to curb incidents.

Constituted in February 2020 under the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act 2017, the NCRC has been instrumental in advancing child rights and protection since its inception.

Chairperson National Commission on the Child Rights(NCRC) called for focusing on personal laws related to Christian communities by the policy makers.

She said that the Commission was committed to delivering its mandate � examining and reviewing laws and policies, inquiring into child rights violations, contributing to awareness and advocacy initiatives, and researching policy matters related to child rights.

Afshan Tehseen Bajwa said the purpose of this policy brief was to draw the attention of federal and provincial government to this specific issue.

She added that the delegation of EU has increased its engagement on interfaith dialogue with religious leaders.

The Chairperson also said that the Commission recommended stronger policy frameworks and increased access to law and justice in accordance with international commitments and the Pakistan Constitution.

Chafique Chaudhary Executive Director , Parliaments Commission for Human Rights called for providing complete access to law and justice resources.

He said Pakistan has ratified the United Nations Child Rights Convention, under the Article 14 (1) that shows the need to respect the right of children to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

On this occasion, Dr Androulla Kaminara Dupty Ambassador of EU to Pakistan said that Pakistan had also signed and ratified the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and ratified the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

Iqbal Detho, Member Sindh NCRC said that the issue was faced by all religious minorities and outlined the issues related to lack of access to justice and presented the Commission's recommendations.

Dr Lal Chand Malhi Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights said that minority rights were directly related to child rights and child protection where minors of religious minorities should be safe.

He said this policy would ensure the minority's protection and preserving minority identity creates a tolerant social environment.

National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) Member Minority, Manzoor Masih said that media should paly its role to create awareness on the issue and build people capacity to ensure effective protection of minority and child rights by legislative and political influence.

Executive Director Parliamentarian's Commissions for Human Rights, Shafique Chaudhry pointed out that majority of the cases were of underage girls which inextricably linked the issue with child rights and child protection.

In addition, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, Lal Chand Malhi, highlighted the dearth of legislation regarding this matter and data collection.

Deputy Representative UNICEF Pakistan, Dr Inoussa Kabore, acknowledged the importance of having a National Human Rights Institute such as the NCRC for safeguarding human rights.

He said, "UNICEF is working with the Government of Pakistan and the NCRC to implement child protection legislative frameworks in various provinces of Pakistan. This mechanism coordinates a government response to protect children from abuse. UNICEF will continue to support the Government for implementation, service delivery and recommendations." Ahmed Quraishi, journalist said: "Forced conversions violate multiple Pakistani laws and international conventions."He said that National Commission on the Rights of Child(NCRC)under the leadership of Afshan Tehseen Bajwa and her team have shown courage and tenacity in producing policy guidelines.

Ambassador of European Union (EU) Pakistan, Androullah Kaminara said "Freedom of faith and interfaith harmony are top issues for the EU, particularly the age of marriage and conversion age".