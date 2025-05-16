Open Menu

NCRC Organizes First-ever Consultation On Minority Children’s Rights In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 04:10 PM

NCRC organizes first-ever consultation on minority children’s rights in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) here on Friday organized a consultative workshop to pay focus on the rights and challenges faced by children from religious minority communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was the first such dialogue in the province aimed at identifying systemic barriers and proposing actionable solutions to promote inclusion, access to education, and the implementation of constitutional rights, including quotas.

Facilitated by NCRC Member Sindh, Minorities, Pirbhu Satyani, the consultation brought together minority faith representatives from Christian, Hindu, Sikh, Bahit and Kalasha communities, as well as civil society actors, academia, and relevant government officials to deliberate on the pressing issues affecting minority children.

Participants raised serious concerns about institutional exclusion, noting that minority children often face discrimination in schools, lack of cultural and religious representation in curricula, and are subjected to biased treatment from educators and peers.

These issues contribute to high dropout rates and reduced educational attainment among minority students.

A significant part of the discussion also focused on the non-implementation of minority quotas in educational institutions and government jobs, a constitutional safeguard that is often overlooked in practice.

Stakeholders called for transparent, monitored mechanisms to ensure that reserved seats and opportunities for minority communities are fulfilled as per law.

Another major issue highlighted was the vulnerability of minority children to violence, abuse, and social exclusion, particularly in remote or underserved areas.

The participants emphasized the need for stronger protection mechanisms and inclusive child welfare services.

Government representatives, including Ejaz Ahmed from the KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission and Said Rehman from the Local Government Department, responded to these concerns.

They shared updates on the Hindu Marriage Act Rules, which have been finalized by the KP Law Department and are now awaiting Cabinet approval.

This development was welcomed by participants as a long-overdue step toward legal recognition of minority family structures and rights.

Speaking at the event, Pirbhu Satyani reaffirmed NCRC’s commitment to ensuring equal rights and dignity for every child, regardless of religion, caste, or community.

He stressed the importance of inclusive policymaking, interfaith harmony, and implementing constitutional protections for minority citizens, especially children.

During the consultation, the two-year progress of the NCRC was shared with participants.

Highlights included the Commission’s nationwide advocacy on child rights, engagement with policy and legislative stakeholders, efforts to mainstream child participation, and its role in addressing emerging child protection concerns, including those affecting minority children.

The session also served as a platform to raise awareness about the NCRC’s complaint and redressal mechanism.

Participants were informed that any individual or organization can file a child rights-related complaint directly with the Commission.

The NCRC will advocate for urgent reforms to address the structural inequalities faced by minority children highlighted by stakeholders in the consultation.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

2 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

3 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

16 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

16 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

16 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

16 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

16 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

17 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan