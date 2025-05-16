NCRC organizes first-ever consultation on minority children’s rights in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) here on Friday organized a consultative workshop to pay focus on the rights and challenges faced by children from religious minority communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was the first such dialogue in the province aimed at identifying systemic barriers and proposing actionable solutions to promote inclusion, access to education, and the implementation of constitutional rights, including quotas.

Facilitated by NCRC Member Sindh, Minorities, Pirbhu Satyani, the consultation brought together minority faith representatives from Christian, Hindu, Sikh, Bahit and Kalasha communities, as well as civil society actors, academia, and relevant government officials to deliberate on the pressing issues affecting minority children.

Participants raised serious concerns about institutional exclusion, noting that minority children often face discrimination in schools, lack of cultural and religious representation in curricula, and are subjected to biased treatment from educators and peers.

These issues contribute to high dropout rates and reduced educational attainment among minority students.

A significant part of the discussion also focused on the non-implementation of minority quotas in educational institutions and government jobs, a constitutional safeguard that is often overlooked in practice.

Stakeholders called for transparent, monitored mechanisms to ensure that reserved seats and opportunities for minority communities are fulfilled as per law.

Another major issue highlighted was the vulnerability of minority children to violence, abuse, and social exclusion, particularly in remote or underserved areas.

The participants emphasized the need for stronger protection mechanisms and inclusive child welfare services.

Government representatives, including Ejaz Ahmed from the KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission and Said Rehman from the Local Government Department, responded to these concerns.

They shared updates on the Hindu Marriage Act Rules, which have been finalized by the KP Law Department and are now awaiting Cabinet approval.

This development was welcomed by participants as a long-overdue step toward legal recognition of minority family structures and rights.

Speaking at the event, Pirbhu Satyani reaffirmed NCRC’s commitment to ensuring equal rights and dignity for every child, regardless of religion, caste, or community.

He stressed the importance of inclusive policymaking, interfaith harmony, and implementing constitutional protections for minority citizens, especially children.

During the consultation, the two-year progress of the NCRC was shared with participants.

Highlights included the Commission’s nationwide advocacy on child rights, engagement with policy and legislative stakeholders, efforts to mainstream child participation, and its role in addressing emerging child protection concerns, including those affecting minority children.

The session also served as a platform to raise awareness about the NCRC’s complaint and redressal mechanism.

Participants were informed that any individual or organization can file a child rights-related complaint directly with the Commission.

The NCRC will advocate for urgent reforms to address the structural inequalities faced by minority children highlighted by stakeholders in the consultation.