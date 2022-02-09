UrduPoint.com

NCRC Organizes Media Conference On Legislative Reforms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 11:20 AM

NCRC organizes media conference on legislative reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Rights of Child-NCRC organized a media conference on legislative reforms to strengthen child protection and institutional mechanisms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The conference was chaired by Chairperson NCRC Tehseen Afshan along with member KP at Peshawar press club with chief guest Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP Barrister Saif and MPA Ayesha Bano.

"Children in our country are facing numerous issues and these issues can only be overcome when all stakeholders work together for this cause as a collective responsibility," says Chairperson NCRC.

She said that NCRC held several high-profile government meetings, focusing on several child rights-related legislative reforms – including, KP Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010; Juvenile Justice System Act 2018; KP Prohibition of Employment Children Act 2015; KP Free Compulsory Primary and Secondary education Act 2017; KP Vagrancy Restraint Act 2020; Disability Law; and Child Marriage Restraint Law.

The Commission also demands:—an appointment of a Child Rights Advisor to the Chief Minister and,—overall structural reforms in the Social Welfare Department to efficiently respond to vulnerable and marginalized groups.

NCRC and the Government are committed to reforms & institution building related to child rights at all levels.

