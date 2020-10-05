NCRC, PEMRA join hands on child rights raising awareness

National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Chairperson Afshan Tehseen along with members met Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Saleem Baig on Monday and discussed ways to raise public awareness through media and sensitize public on the protection of child rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Chairperson Afshan Tehseen along with members met Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Saleem Baig on Monday and discussed ways to raise public awareness through media and sensitize public on the protection of child rights.

The NCRC held its first meeting with the regulatory authority after its establishment in February, 2020, said an NCRC press release.

The NCRC was constituted by the Federal government in accordance with its international obligations such as United Nations Convention on the Rights of Children (UNCRC). The commission had an overarching mandate for the promotion, protection and fulfillment of child rights as enshrined in the Pakistan's Constitution.

With the violence against children surging in Pakistan, the NCRC had the responsibility to keep the most vulnerable children in our society from harm and work on advocacy, awareness raising, role of parents and educational institutes and strengthening coordination mechanisms, NCRC chairperson Afshan Tehseen said.

She also appreciated the effective role of PEMRA on ensuring that all media houses run dedicated public awareness campaigns amid coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

PEMRA chairman appreciated the efforts of NCRC and offered complete support in transmission of awareness messages on child rights and other priority areas on private tv channels in Pakistan.

He further said the public awareness messages on child protection could be an excellent way to raise awareness and help general public to understand the current situation and issues pertaining to child rights in Pakistan.

The NCRC and PEMRA had also agreed to sign the joint declaration to work together for a noble cause of protecting children against any harm and abuse.