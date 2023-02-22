NCRC publicize its first report on the status of children rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) held a briefing with media and parliamentarians here on Wednesday.

The purpose of the briefing was to raise awareness and promote dialogue on children's rights in different sections of society and highlight NCRC's performance in its first term from March 2020 to February 2023.

Constituted in February 2020 under the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act 2017, the NCRC has been instrumental in advancing child rights and protection since its inception by delivering its mandate – examining and reviewing laws and policies, inquiring into child rights violations, contributing to awareness and advocacy initiatives, and carrying out research on policy matters related to child rights.

The Commission has followed-up on 338 child rights violations, and issues ranging from child sexual abuse, street children, child abuse, child labour, children in care institutes and forced conversion.

During the first term, the Commission held 144 cases of child sexual abuse, 68 cases of murder with rape and 53 cases of reported missing and abduction of children.

Ms. Afshan Tehseen, the first Chairperson of NCRC briefly discussed the progress of NCRC under her leadership in the first term of the commission. She highlighted all the challenges that were faced while setting up the commission and shared that NCRC started working immediately after it was notified without any delay.

She proudly mentioned that this commission has set up an unprecedent example in developing the rules for it and recruitment rules of NCRC has been approved in the first term. In her presentation, she shared that NCRC reviewed national laws pertaining to child rights, identified anomalies and proposed number amendments to Federal and provincial government. She also highlighted that NCRC advocated for notification of rules and system gaps across Pakistan. While talking to the media, she said that NCRC actively used Media as a strategic partner in raising issues of children throughout Pakistan including appointing celebrity Ahsan Khan as Goodwill Ambassador.

Mr. Farhatullah Babar, former senator and seasoned politician commended the work of NCRC and gave recommendations to improve the situation of child rights as well strengthening of NCRC. He added that the commission has worked immensely on safeguarding child rights and tenure of the current Commission should be extended for another term.

He also highlighted that the current law needs to be reformed for attaining independence of the Commission as per Paris Principles. He mentioned that there is a need to prepare a National Database on the status of children.

Minister Faisal Karim Kundi Advisor to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, extended that there is large number of vulnerable population in Pakistan including children. He said that all politicians should need to raise their voices and highlighted the main issues for the development of Pakistan. He added that NCRC should continue working with the same enthusiasm in the protection and promotion of child rights.

Senator Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani talked about the issues of health in children. She stressed that health is a basic right of children and it should the top priority of the government. She said that malnutrition, chest infection and diarrhea are the major factors contributing to child mortality in Pakistan. She appreciated the work of NCRC and assured full support.

Senator Syed Mushahid Hussain appreciated the work of NCRC for law and policy reforms in Pakistan. He shared that provinces have autonomy after 18th Constitutional Amendment on children issues and it is governments negligence if they are not delivering as per the mandate. He added that children with disabilities should also be brought in the main stream. There is a need to prepare a broad national consensus and a national action plan on child rights.

The event was moderated by Dr. Sajjad Hussain Bokhari and well attended by the representatives from the government, Ministry of Information, PEMRA, and electronic and print media.