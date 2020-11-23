NCRC recommends Sindh govt to form Institutional framework

National Commission on Child Rights (NCRC) has recommended the Sindh government to devise the Institutional Framework for the vigilance committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :National Commission on Child Rights (NCRC) has recommended the Sindh government to devise the Institutional Framework for the vigilance committee .

According to recommendation the committee should enhance Child Protection System in the province by provision of technical and financial capacity to Sindh child protection Authority.

The technology should particularly be provided to child protection units and Child Rights committees at district as well as tehsil level and link them with other structures.

The committee should focus on the development of unified help lines and hotlines for the reporting of Human Rights and Child Rights.

The commission also recommended that the committee should use latest techniques for implantation and awareness of National Action plan, sensitization of government functionaries especially police on laws of child rights including provisions of Pakistan Penal Code.

The commission also recommended that the committee should develop data base for Human Rights violations including child rights.