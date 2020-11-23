UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCRC Recommends Sindh Govt To Form Institutional Framework

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 03:40 PM

NCRC recommends Sindh govt to form Institutional framework

National Commission on Child Rights (NCRC) has recommended the Sindh government to devise the Institutional Framework for the vigilance committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :National Commission on Child Rights (NCRC) has recommended the Sindh government to devise the Institutional Framework for the vigilance committee .

According to recommendation the committee should enhance Child Protection System in the province by provision of technical and financial capacity to Sindh child protection Authority.

The technology should particularly be provided to child protection units and Child Rights committees at district as well as tehsil level and link them with other structures.

The committee should focus on the development of unified help lines and hotlines for the reporting of Human Rights and Child Rights.

The commission also recommended that the committee should use latest techniques for implantation and awareness of National Action plan, sensitization of government functionaries especially police on laws of child rights including provisions of Pakistan Penal Code.

The commission also recommended that the committee should develop data base for Human Rights violations including child rights.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police Technology Government

Recent Stories

Govt taking serious steps for return of  Dr. Aafi ..

2 minutes ago

Frenchman fined for breaking lockdown 'to smash a ..

1 minute ago

Greenhouse gas levels at new high, despite Covid-1 ..

1 minute ago

Tadweer launches marine waste vessel in Al Dhafra

11 minutes ago

IRSA releases 112,000 cusecs water

1 minute ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City introduces pioneerin ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.