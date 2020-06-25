UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCRC Retrieves To Serve As Model For Child Protection, Welfare

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:57 AM

NCRC retrieves to serve as model for child protection, welfare

The National Commission for the Rights of the Child (NCRC) reiterated their resolve to safeguard children from any inhumane circumstances, while moving forth to a mechanism that would serve as a model for the protection and welfare of the child

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Commission for the Rights of the Child (NCRC) reiterated their resolve to safeguard children from any inhumane circumstances, while moving forth to a mechanism that would serve as a model for the protection and welfare of the child.

Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, chairperson NCRC in inaugural meeting of the commission said it would work for empowerment, promotion, protection and fulfillment of child rights.

The commission is mandated as per National Commission on the Rights of Child Act No XXXII of 2017 to advice the Federal and provincial governments to align in laws, policies and programs related to child rights incompliance with constitutional obligations and international commitments.

It is pertinent to mention that this commission has been established by the government of Pakistan through Statuary Act 2017 in compliance with UN Convention on the Rights of Child, ratified by Pakistan in 1990.

She said the Commission believed that the future of our country lies in the child; therefore, it is imperative that the child be given the environment that is needed to raise a productive citizen.

Muhammad Hassan Mangi, Director General, MoHR highlighted that "One of the ignored areas in child rights is child participation that was the reason to include children in NCRC". Shehzad Nawaz Cheema, Joint Secretary law, Ministry of Interior (MoI) urged to have more interaction between MoI and NCRC for supporting the commission strategically while Qazi Saleem , director human rights and humanitarian affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "We look forward to active role of NCRC in strengthening child protection framework in Pakistan.

Sara Ahmed, chairperson Punjab Bureau ensured that the Bureau would strengthen the commission at provincial level in Punjab.

While discussing the impact of COVID-19 on children, the chairperson emphasized equate provision of budgetary allocation for the improvement of the socio-economic conditions of the children.

The meeting was concluded on the note that the commission would now be reaching out to other stakeholders to join hands and collaborate in erecting a suitable system that can cater to the growing needs of the child.

The meeting was attended Muhammad Hassan Mangi, Ministry of Human Rights; Qazi baleen, ministry of Forign Affair; Shehzed Nawaz Cheema, ministry of Interior; Sara Ahmed , Child Protection Welfare Bureau Punjab; Mohammad Amen Met, Sindh Child Protection authority; Mohammad ljaz Khan, KPK Child Rights commission; Nasir Baloch, Balochistan Child Rights Commission; Dr. Sulman Shah, National Commission of Status of Women and Ahab Alam National Commission on Human Rights.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Punjab Nasir Women 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

1 hour ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

2 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

3 hours ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

4 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.