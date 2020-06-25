NCRC retrieves to serve as model for child protection, welfare

The National Commission for the Rights of the Child (NCRC) reiterated their resolve to safeguard children from any inhumane circumstances, while moving forth to a mechanism that would serve as a model for the protection and welfare of the child

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Commission for the Rights of the Child (NCRC) reiterated their resolve to safeguard children from any inhumane circumstances, while moving forth to a mechanism that would serve as a model for the protection and welfare of the child.

Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, chairperson NCRC in inaugural meeting of the commission said it would work for empowerment, promotion, protection and fulfillment of child rights.

The commission is mandated as per National Commission on the Rights of Child Act No XXXII of 2017 to advice the Federal and provincial governments to align in laws, policies and programs related to child rights incompliance with constitutional obligations and international commitments.

It is pertinent to mention that this commission has been established by the government of Pakistan through Statuary Act 2017 in compliance with UN Convention on the Rights of Child, ratified by Pakistan in 1990.

She said the Commission believed that the future of our country lies in the child; therefore, it is imperative that the child be given the environment that is needed to raise a productive citizen.

Muhammad Hassan Mangi, Director General, MoHR highlighted that "One of the ignored areas in child rights is child participation that was the reason to include children in NCRC". Shehzad Nawaz Cheema, Joint Secretary law, Ministry of Interior (MoI) urged to have more interaction between MoI and NCRC for supporting the commission strategically while Qazi Saleem , director human rights and humanitarian affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "We look forward to active role of NCRC in strengthening child protection framework in Pakistan.

Sara Ahmed, chairperson Punjab Bureau ensured that the Bureau would strengthen the commission at provincial level in Punjab.

While discussing the impact of COVID-19 on children, the chairperson emphasized equate provision of budgetary allocation for the improvement of the socio-economic conditions of the children.

The meeting was concluded on the note that the commission would now be reaching out to other stakeholders to join hands and collaborate in erecting a suitable system that can cater to the growing needs of the child.

The meeting was attended Muhammad Hassan Mangi, Ministry of Human Rights; Qazi baleen, ministry of Forign Affair; Shehzed Nawaz Cheema, ministry of Interior; Sara Ahmed , Child Protection Welfare Bureau Punjab; Mohammad Amen Met, Sindh Child Protection authority; Mohammad ljaz Khan, KPK Child Rights commission; Nasir Baloch, Balochistan Child Rights Commission; Dr. Sulman Shah, National Commission of Status of Women and Ahab Alam National Commission on Human Rights.