NCRC starts an awareness campaign against early child marriages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Child Rights(NCRC) has started an awareness campaign against early child marriages through social media .

Talking to APP, an official Rights NCRC said that the purpose of the campaign was to highlight Pakistan's national and International commitments as well various gaps in the prevailing laws.

The official remarked that Pakistan had legislated in terms but there were many hurdles in implementation and the government was working to addressing overcoming systematic and societal challenges, adding that the lack of education was also one of the major factors in the early marriage of children in Pakistan.