NCRC Statement on World Day Against Child Labour

On the World Day Against Child Labour, the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) is renewing its commitment and mandate to ensure that children across Pakistan are protected from harm and their rights are secured - this also includes reducing cases of the worst forms of child labour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :On the World Day Against Child Labour, the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) is renewing its commitment and mandate to ensure that children across Pakistan are protected from harm and their rights are secured - this also includes reducing cases of the worst forms of child labour.

Although no nationwide child labour survey has been conducted since 1996, according to the Pakistan Labour Survey 2020-2021, an estimated 17% of the total working age population is accounted by 10-14-year-old children, making up 26.32 million out of 159.83 million working age population,said in a press release issued here on Saturday.

Whether employed as a farmhand, a brick kiln worker, or as a domestic help, children who are engaged in child labour often experience extreme emotional, physical abuse and harms to their bodies and their minds.

In nearly every case of child labour, children are set up for extreme hardship for the rest of their lives as they are stripped of their right to learn, play and experience a happy childhood.

Child labour is a grave violation of children's rights.

Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child, Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, expressed her deep concern about the epidemic of child labour in Pakistan.

"The NCRC believes that child labour is a violation of every child's right to a safe childhood and their inalienable rights.

Child labour exposes young and vulnerable children directly and indirectly to many harmful effects on their health, cognitive development and wellbeing.