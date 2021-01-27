NCRC stresses protecting children rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Chairperson Afshan Tehseen Wednesday called upon stakeholders to give topmost priority to protecting the rights of children.

Chairing the second board meeting of the National Commission on the Rights of Child, she said children should be given priority in the national plan of action through provision of adequate budget and its proper utilization through providing functional and efficient child protection systems at the grass roots level, said a press release here on Wednesday.

Chairperson reiterated that resolve to make the Commission one of the swiftly working bodies in the country. She emphasized that children of today are the future of tomorrow and a national commitment is necessary to ensure safeguard their rights.

The agenda of the meeting was to review the progress made by the Commission since its establishment in February 2020.

All the five member and two Child Members were also part of the meeting.

The meeting was attended by ex-office Board Members including Muhammad Hassan Mangi, DG(IC), Ministry of Human Rights, Fouzia Massom, Director Operations Sindh Child Protection Authority, Social Welfare Department; Qazi Saleem, Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Salman Shah, Director Program NCSW, Ijaz Khan, Deputy Chief Child Protection & Welfare Authority KP; Muhammad Arshad, DG Ministry of Human Rights, Ms Marzia, Additional Secretary Social Welfare Department, Balcohistan.

Ms. Sara Ahmad, Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab also attended the meeting via online link.

The Chairperson Afsha Tehseen Bajwa shared the Commission's activities, progress, challenges and way forward. The Commission endorsed the key decisions taken by the NCRC during the quarter and the previous minutes of the Board Meeting held in June 2020 were unanimously approved.

The Board Members lauded the efforts of the National Commission on the Rights of Child and its progress on Child Rights and Awareness Initiatives. As a way forward, Chairperson discussed on how different Governmental departments and respective national and provincial Human Rights institutions can join hands to support NCRC in highlighting and resolving the issues of Child Rights in the country.