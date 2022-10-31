UrduPoint.com

NCRC Summons DC Over Expulsion Of Minority Child

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2022 | 07:25 PM

NCRC summons DC over expulsion of minority child

The National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) has summoned the Deputy Commissioner Attock and the principal of a private school over expulsion of minority children based on their religion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) has summoned the Deputy Commissioner Attock and the principal of a private school over expulsion of minority children based on their religion.

The Commission conducted a hearing in exercise of its quasi-judicial powers under S.15 of the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017. The complainant alleged that the school administration had violated Article 25 (2) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 by withdrawing the admissions of the students on the basis of their religion.

The hearing was presided by the Chairperson, NCRC Afshan Tehseen in the presence of all the members of the Commission.

The Assistant Commissioner appeared on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner Attock and informed about the visit to the school, consulted the parents of the affected students to inquire the matter at length. He further informed that the school administration had restored the admission of the students along with a three month exemption in their fee. Conversely, the Principal of the private school admitted to the expulsion of the students and assured the commission of restoring the admissions of the affected students along with a three month exemption in fee and measures for their social protection, said in a Press release issued here on Monday.

While relying upon school education department Lahore's notifications related to private schools, the Commission directed the Deputy Commissioner to give audience to all parties and facilitate an amicable resolution of the matter within two weeks without compromising right to education and protection of children. The Commission further directs to report on the status of private school complaint management system in this regard. A detailed response was also submitted by the principal of the private school and the Deputy Commissioner.

The NCRC is an autonomous child rights institution established under the NCRC Act 2017 to promote and protect rights of children in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The Commission is a quasi-judicial body dealing with individual complaints.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Resolution United Nations Education Minority Visit Attock 2017 All

Recent Stories

Prime Minister announces Rs 1800 billion agricultu ..

Prime Minister announces Rs 1800 billion agriculture package to facilitate farme ..

2 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates pediatric COVID-19 vaccination driv ..

DC inaugurates pediatric COVID-19 vaccination drive at Sadiq Public School

2 minutes ago
 Stakeholders vow to declare Peshawar smoke free ca ..

Stakeholders vow to declare Peshawar smoke free capital

2 minutes ago
 Hina Rabbani Khar meets members of European Parlia ..

Hina Rabbani Khar meets members of European Parliament

2 minutes ago
 PDF criticizes PTI's long march

PDF criticizes PTI's long march

2 minutes ago
 Police recover two stolen vehicles after encounter ..

Police recover two stolen vehicles after encounter

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.