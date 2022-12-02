UrduPoint.com

NCRC Take Notice On The Illegal Disposal Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

NCRC take notice on the illegal disposal station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) took notice of the illegal disposal station adjacent to Christian schools in Dawood Colony, Faisalabad.

The complainant New Convent School System has alleged that Water and Sewage Authority Faisalabad had constructed a waste disposal station of over 2,000 square feet area adjacent to the Christian charitable schools in Dawood Colony.

Consequently, the disposal station has contaminated the area water, caused bad odor, adversely impacted the health of students with diseases such as Hepatitis C, and also claimed the lives of two students.

The complaint further stated that WASA's conditional license to construct the concerned disposal station had been revoked by the Environmental Protection Agency because it failed to comply with the required environmental standard. The complainant also informed the Commission that the matter is sub-judice before the Honorable Lahore High Court and the last hearing was on 21.11.22. The complainant had simultaneously approached NCHR for the redressal of its grievances, which also made an in-person visit to inspect the nuisance caused by the disposal station.

Contrarily, the WASA Faisalabad denied the allegations put forth by the Complainants and informed the Commission that it is an intermediate disposal station which is constructed within the residential area and also stated that the disposal station does not constitute any transgression but the land was acquired through gazette notification before the construction of the school.

It further stated that full compliance with environmental standards was ensured during the construction of the disposal station.

However, the Environmental Protection Authority confirmed that the conditional license for the construction of the disposal station was canceled because the WASA, Faisalabad failed to comply with the conditions stipulated for the acquisition of a license relating to environmental standards. The matter was taken into an appeal by WASA before the Environmental Appellate Tribunal and the Honorable Lahore High Court.

Considering the adverse impact of disposal station on the environment, health, and education of children, NCRC summoned the Director of Environmental Protection Agency Punjab, the Additional Secretary School Education Department, the Director of Water and Sewage Authority, Faisalabad under section 15(e) and section 15(k) of NCRC Act 2017.

In order to assist the Hon. Lahore High Court and assess the situation on the ground, NCRC directed the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate into the environmental effects of the disposal station and carry out a water analysis within two weeks.

Similarly, the Additional Secretary of the School Education Department was directed to constitute a committee to assess the impact of the disposal station on the right to education and health of the concerned students.

