ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) is going to launch a month-long campaign on Monday in collaboration with the Group Development Pakistan on International Day of the Girl Child for amplifying the voices of a girl child.

The radio campaign will disseminate public service messages on child marriages, child abuse and corporal punishment through four leading national FM stations. In addition, an animation on child marriages in collaboration with the Group Development Pakistan will be disseminated through social media to raise awareness on the issue.

The state of a girl child in Pakistan varies considerably across rural-urban divide, regions and classes due to uneven socio-economic development, culture and traditions which reinforce social biases against the girl and cycle of deprivation. The position of the girl child cannot be looked at in isolation. Her status is a product of the general societal attitudes towards women at large. Freedom from all forms of discrimination against the girl child remains only partly fulfilled in Pakistan.

NCRC Chairperson Afshnan Tehseen acknowledged the importance and potential of girls by opening more opportunities for them.

An integrated and a holistic approach to the girl child's development is essential for the creation of a new environment in which she can be valued and nurtured.

Girls play multiple roles in the household, society and the economy. According to the NCRC chairperson "It is important to ensure access to quality education for all girls in Pakistan."The Federal government had constituted the National Commission on the Rights of Child in exercise of powers conferred by Section 3(1) of the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017 (XXXII of 2017) under a notification issued on February 28,2020.

The commission has an overarching mandate in accordance with international obligations and for matters related to the promotion, protection and fulfillment of child rights as enshrined in the NCRC Act 2017.