NCRC to launch Three -day Campaign spreads awareness to curb child abuse

The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), together with the European Union funded project 'Huqooq e Pakistan' on Friday launched the prevention of child abuse campaign helped by actor Ahsan Khan as the Goodwill Ambassador in celebration of Universal Children's Day

Speaking at the launch, Chairperson NCRC, Afshan Tehseen, said, "Ensuring child rights is important because Pakistan has a unique window of opportunity where the 'youth bulge' can truly drive Pakistan's future. But the worrying child abuse crisis is unfolding right before our eyes. The time to act is now through strengthening child rights protection systems and legislation along with mass civic awareness-raising efforts." She reiterated that the NCRC is strongly committed to ensuring that child abuse cases are resolved swiftly and with the full force of justice.

The Head of Cooperation of the Delegation of European Union to Pakistan, Ovidiu Mic, speaking on the occasion of the launch, reiterated that "children are the future of our societies and their rights must be upheld, violations denounced and punished. In Pakistan, the European Union is actively supporting initiatives to prevent child abuse in all its forms and to promote awareness of the risks that it poses.

" He then praised the initiative and highlighted its significance to raise awareness on the subject and create opportunities for discussion.

The guest-of-honour and Goodwill Ambassador, Ahsan Khan, spoke about his involvement with the Campaign.

"We need to act now! Pakistan's biggest resource is its young population, especially children. They will be tomorrow's leaders, politicians, doctors, policy makers, actors and artists. For them to imagine a better world than ours, we need to ensure that we give them a better world to dream in where they can be safe, secure and loved." The Prevention of Child Abuse Campaign 2021 launched in the lead-up to Universal Children's Day � celebrated on November 20.

The day renews a global annual commitment to center children and young people's voices to address their unique challenges and make decisions for their better future by fulfilling their due rights.

Universal Children's Day also marks the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Child on 20 November 1989. Pakistan was the sixth country to ratify the Convention the following year.

