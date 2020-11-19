NCRC urges all stakeholders to get united for children rights

Chairperson, National Commission on the Rights of Child, Afshan Tehseen reaffirms the commitment to protect rights of every child in Pakistan, the moto of the commissio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairperson, National Commission on the Rights of Child, Afshan Tehseen reaffirms the commitment to protect rights of every child in Pakistan, the moto of the commission.

"Today, thousands of vulnerable children continue to suffer from violence, abuse, illiteracy, poverty and disabilities in the country. It is important to let our children enjoy their lives with dignity having opportunities of development, protection and growth. On this day, let us resolve to get united for the cause of improving the state of children in Pakistan," the Chairperson NCRC Pakistan said here in a message issued on Thursday.

The Universal Children's Day, is being marked around the world including Pakistan with activities focused on promotion and protection of children's rights on November 20.

This year 2020, Pakistan is also celebrating 30th anniversary of the ratification of Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), she informed.�It is a pledge to ensure that children would have right to survive, participate and develop in an environment free from exploitation, abuse and neglect, she said.