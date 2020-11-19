UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCRC Urges All Stakeholders To Get United For Children Rights

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 04:37 PM

NCRC urges all stakeholders to get united for children rights

Chairperson, National Commission on the Rights of Child, Afshan Tehseen reaffirms the commitment to protect rights of every child in Pakistan, the moto of the commissio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairperson, National Commission on the Rights of Child, Afshan Tehseen reaffirms the commitment to protect rights of every child in Pakistan, the moto of the commission.

"Today, thousands of vulnerable children continue to suffer from violence, abuse, illiteracy, poverty and disabilities in the country. It is important to let our children enjoy their lives with dignity having opportunities of development, protection and growth. On this day, let us resolve to get united for the cause of improving the state of children in Pakistan," the Chairperson NCRC Pakistan said here in a message issued on Thursday.

The Universal Children's Day, is being marked around the world including Pakistan with activities focused on promotion and protection of children's rights on November 20.

This year 2020, Pakistan is also celebrating 30th anniversary of the ratification of Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), she informed.�It is a pledge to ensure that children would have right to survive, participate and develop in an environment free from exploitation, abuse and neglect, she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Costa Rican Colon November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Every successful independent candidate was offered ..

8 minutes ago

MoF organises virtual seminar on ‘Taxation Agree ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan, Afghanistan agreed for intensified effor ..

28 seconds ago

Rescue 1122 organizes Inter-dist competitions amon ..

30 seconds ago

WHO Says Culling Minks Is Appropriate Measure for ..

33 seconds ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Ahad bint Abdull ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.