NCRD delegation attends Albayrak Workshop on waste management

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A fifty-member delegation of National Center of Rural Development (NCRD) here on Wednesday attended the first day session of five-day training workshop on solid waste management in Pakistan by a Turkish solid waste management company Albayrak.

The delegation was briefed by Albayrak General Manager Operations M�rat Seng�r and Deputy Manager Operations Engr. Babar Abbas about different systems and operations related to waste management which are conducted by the Company. HSE team head Saeed Ahmad Abbasi led the delegation to all three parts of workshops. Manager Communications Aneela Suleman briefed the delegation regarding the communicational campaigns. They were given an overview about parking area, mechanical area, vehicles management, their fueling system, transfer section and depot for inventory management.

� The visiting delegation was also informed about various cleanliness drives and awareness activities performed by the cleaning crew and communications squad in different UCs of Rawalpindi. They were also briefed about the new and efficient service offered by Albayrak to the people of Rawalpindi that is manual sweeping, door-to-door waste-collection, mechanical sweeping, mechanical washing, container washing and holiday cleaning activities.

Other representatives of Albayrak present at the occasion were GM workshop Sait Ersoy and Workshop In charge Sezgin Umur.

The delegation greatly admired Albayrak's endeavor of making the city clean and ensured full support to company in achieving the objectives of 'Clean and Green Pakistan'.