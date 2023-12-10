NCSW arranges cycling event on Human Rights Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) National Commission on the Status of Women arranged a cycling event on Sunday here under the title of 'Cycling Sunday' with its collaborating partners i.e., Bardasht Pakistan, Capital Development Authority, Right to Play, Islamabad Cycling Association and Dukhtran-e-Pakistan.

The event was organized on International Human Rights Day, as a part of the campaign of 16 days of Activism against Gender-based Violence (GBV).

The objective of the event was to spread a strong message that women in Pakistan should be treated equally and should be given equal rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan under Article 25.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Capt.(Retd.) Anwar-ul-Haq attended the event as chief guest. The event has been arranged by the commission for the last three consecutive years and this year motorcyclists also participated.

The participants were mainly girls and women from twin cities who wore orange shirts, caps, and scarves to send a message that any form of Gender-based Violence can never be tolerated.

Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson of NCSW, addressed the event and demanded equal rights and economic empowerment for each Pakistani women as she has proved herself more courageous, resilient and strong in every hard time. She stressed more financial and economic empowerment of women as the best combating strategy and tool against

gender-based violence.

She also announced that in line with the theme of economic empowerment National Commission will hold the National Women Trade Fair on December 11 to promote talent of Pakistani women entrepreneurs coming from all regions in the country.