Open Menu

NCSW Arranges Cycling Event On Human Rights Day

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 11:40 PM

NCSW arranges cycling event on Human Rights Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) National Commission on the Status of Women arranged a cycling event on Sunday here under the title of 'Cycling Sunday' with its collaborating partners i.e., Bardasht Pakistan, Capital Development Authority, Right to Play, Islamabad Cycling Association and Dukhtran-e-Pakistan.

The event was organized on International Human Rights Day, as a part of the campaign of 16 days of Activism against Gender-based Violence (GBV).

The objective of the event was to spread a strong message that women in Pakistan should be treated equally and should be given equal rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan under Article 25.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Capt.(Retd.) Anwar-ul-Haq attended the event as chief guest. The event has been arranged by the commission for the last three consecutive years and this year motorcyclists also participated.

The participants were mainly girls and women from twin cities who wore orange shirts, caps, and scarves to send a message that any form of Gender-based Violence can never be tolerated.

Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson of NCSW, addressed the event and demanded equal rights and economic empowerment for each Pakistani women as she has proved herself more courageous, resilient and strong in every hard time. She stressed more financial and economic empowerment of women as the best combating strategy and tool against

gender-based violence.

She also announced that in line with the theme of economic empowerment National Commission will hold the National Women Trade Fair on December 11 to promote talent of Pakistani women entrepreneurs coming from all regions in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Cycling Orange December Women Sunday Capital Development Authority Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

15 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

24 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

1 day ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

1 day ago
Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

1 day ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

1 day ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

1 day ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

1 day ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

1 day ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan