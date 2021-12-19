UrduPoint.com

NCSW Chairperson Condoles Over Loss Of Lives In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives including PTI MNA Alamgir Khan's father in Karachi blast.

In her message, she said the father of Alamgir Khan Mehsud was a very humble and kind person. She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

