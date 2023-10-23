NCSW chairperson stresses implementing laws regarding women rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Nilofar Bakhtiar Monday called for creating public awareness of the implementation of laws on women’s rights and highlighting women’s participation is crucial for making informed choices within families.

"It is a collective responsibility of society to discourage negative attitudes and promote positive trends of equality and tolerance", she emphasised while talking to a Private news channel.

"Women always played a fundamental role in the development of countries and ending sexual violence was the need of the hour", she mentioned.

She further said that the task of eliminating gender-based violence is quite challenging and all stakeholders need to be on a common platform, adding, that more positive steps need to be taken to encourage and promote women’s participation in the political process and the workforce.

NCSW Chairperson said our women are very talented, if steps were not taken to strengthen them, political and economic stability would never come in the country.

She said that women are subject to physical, mental, economic and political violence due to various reasons, adding, that it was not only a social problem but also a public health problem.

While responding to a query, she appealed for immediate and effective measures to reduce gender-based violence in society.

She also stressed that the only way to end this cycle of violence and atrocities was by ensuring immediate judicial accountability and delivering swift justice.

A transparent judicial system and timely justice were crucial for women and their families, she concluded.