NCSW chairperson stresses to address domestic violence issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairperson for National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) Khawar Mumtaz Thursday said violence against girls and women continues to be a pressing issue that needs to be addressed on a global scale. Talking to APP, the chairperson said we need to remind ourselves that the promotion and protection of women and girl under human rights should be important. She said there is need to educate masses to completely eradicate domestic violence in the society. She said that the domestic violence cases reported were mostly found in illiterate community or in social cohorts bearing lack of resources.

Khawar maintained, "This is very unfortunate in our society that people think domestic violence as their family concern. It has now been inevitable to create awareness among the people for realizing domestic violence as a social evil which must be ended." She underscored that weak or no availability of laws for domestic violence was leading to a scary rise in domestic violence.

There is need to implement laws to protect women against domestic violence, she added. She remarked that every time the police failed to charge any abuser, every time a case was dropped due to some reason which made it easier for the violator to get away or be at large in the society.� "We must remember that domestic violence is a serious crime which should be treated seriously", she commented.

She urged that it was also the responsibility of media to play vigorous role in the sense of awareness campaigns to save women from any kind of harm and violence.

She appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Human rights for starting a helpline 1099 to report or take help for domestic violence, adding that these kinds of steps will help to eradicate domestic violence and need of more steps to curb this menace.