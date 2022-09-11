UrduPoint.com

NCSW Chairperson Visited Flood Affected Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2022 | 08:10 PM

NCSW chairperson visited flood affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairperson, National Commission on the Status for Women (NCSW), Nilofar Bakhtiar on Sunday paid a visit to the flood affected areas.

In a statement, she said that as many as 650,000 women were witnessed as homeless due to flash floods.

During her visit to Flood-Affected areas of Sindh Province, Nilofar Bakhtiar met with pregnant woman who were currently homeless due to the floods.

She urged people to take the full responsibility to help the people for this noble cause and get the burden of flood-affected brothers and sisters.

She added that natural disasters, like floods, will further reinforce the existing gender inequalities by adding to the woes of millions of women and young girls who are constantly fighting for their rights to adequate education, health, and economic opportunities.

