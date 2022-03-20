NCSW committed to ensure women empowerment: Nilofar Bakhtiar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) committed to ensure the development projects for empowering women in the society.

Talking to APP, Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar NCSW said ,"The projects mainly establish a structure and path for the commission, dealing with thematic areas related to violence against women, the political representation of women, and ensuring empowerment of women in the public and social sphere".

Adding she said NCSW's role in generating knowledge, and women-friendly legislation has been significant.Moreover, the role of NCSW is ensuring the inclusiveness of women from all spheres of life was stressed in these projects.

She said the recommendations included in these projects increasing the representation of special-needs women, transgender, and senior citizens to guarantee that their voices and concerns were represented in the formulation of laws.

\395 \778