NCSW committed to ensure women empowerment: Nilofar Bakhtiar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) committed to ensure the development projects for empowering women in the society.

Talking to APP, Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar NCSW said, "The projects mainly establish a structure and path for the commission, dealing with thematic areas related to violence against women, the political representation of women, and ensuring empowerment of women in the public and social sphere".

She said NCSW's role in generating knowledge, and women-friendly legislation had been significant.

She said role of NCSW was ensuring the inclusiveness of women from all spheres of life.

She said the recommendations included in these projects increased the representation of special-need women, transgender, and senior citizens to guarantee that their voices and concerns to be represented in the formulation of laws.

