NCSW demands fair investigation to arrest F-9 park culprits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Saturday wrote a letter to the relevant authorities for a fair and diligent investigation to arrest the real culprits of the F-9 park tragic incident.

Strongly condemning the Fatima Jinnah F-9 park's rape incident, the NCSW issued a letter to the Inspector General Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police stating that the incident is a sheer violation of the fundamental constitutional rights of women, said a press release issued by Press Information Department (PID).

The NCSW stressed upon the ICT Police to further create safer places and increase the security of public places in order to avoid such untoward incidents in future.

To monitor the implementation of the Anti-Rape Investigation and Trial Act, 2021, the Commission requested the Ministry of Law and Justice to share the updated status/ report of the Special Committee formed under the Supra Act.

The NCSW would continue to work within its mandate to curb the violence against women prevalent in the country.