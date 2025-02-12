Open Menu

NCSW Holds Art Exhibition To Highlight Women’s Rights

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM

NCSW holds art exhibition to highlight women’s rights

On National Women's Day, the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Wednesday held a painting exhibition here at Parliament House to create awareness about key issues affecting women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) On National Women’s Day, the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Wednesday held a painting exhibition here at Parliament House to create awareness about key issues affecting women.

The event, organized in collaboration with the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore, focused on themes such as violence against women, women’s political participation, economic empowerment, health, education, and others.

The exhibition featured artwork by NCA students, drawing attention from Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) members from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and representatives from UN Women and the European Union.

Deputy Chief National Commission on the Status of Women, (NCSW) Dr Zohra Haider told APP, we’ve organized this exhibition on National Women's Day which is celebrated across the country on February 12.

“It's Women's Rights Day and we are here to represent the NCSW, all these art paintings have been made by the students of NCA National College.”

She explained that the event, marking Women’s Rights Day, highlights the importance of education and empowerment.

She added that the art work of the youngsters was also exhibited at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and the International Islamic University, with plans for it to be displayed at Quaid-e-Azam University.

