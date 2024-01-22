NCSW holds consultation with KP stakeholders on 68th pre CSW

National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Monday held a consultation with provincial stakeholders here on the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) that will take place from March 11 to 22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Monday held a consultation with provincial stakeholders here on the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) that will take place from March 11 to 22.

The purpose of the consultation was the preparation of the National Report on “Need Analysis for Financing and Strengthening Institutions with Gender Perspective for Empowerment of Women and Girls” that will be presented by the Commission in 68th Session of the UN-Commission on the Status of Women, said a press release issued here.

The consultation program was arranged with the help and support of consortium partners including UNFPA, UNICEF and UN Women and UNDP. Event was attended by various Government officials KPCSW, SWWED KP, Human Rights institutions, gender experts, representatives from government departments, civil society organizations, NGOs, and media.

Theme of the sixty-eighth session of the Commission on the Status of Women that will take place from the 11th to the 22nd of March 2024 is “achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective.

"The subject consultation by NCSW in partnership Consortium members UNWOMEN, UNICEF, UNDP and UNFPA aimed at preparing recommendations for the report to be presented at the 68th session of UN Commission Status of women.

The speakers in consultation raised related issues with a focus on economic empowerment of women and eradication of poverty. The participants exchanged the case studies of successful strategies, policies, and programs that have effectively empowered women and advanced gender equality.

The Governor KP Ghulam Ali said that women comprise 52 percent of population and it is the responsibility of the state to cater for the needs of this huge chunk of population.

In the face of adversity, women rise, not just for themselves, but for a collective vision of a nation where every daughter, sister, and mother can work with her male counterparts, he added.

The governor pointed out that one of the foremost challenges is gender inequality, deeply rooted in cultural norms and societal expectations, adding that change is in the air as many conservative communities are accessing the state for educational opportunities.

He emphasized on girls' education and women’s participation in the workforce for a positive shift in the society. He said that there is a clear need for initiatives to develop policies and projects to provide them with a safe and conducive environment for playing their roles and contribute to overall national economic growth.

Secretary KPCSW Robeen Haider on behalf of KPCSW highlighted the KPCSW s role in women's access to right to property, and workplace harassment and thanked the Governor NCSW and UN partners for their presence and contributions.

The participants at consultation were engaged in group work and discussion for findings and recommendations. The participants agreed that promoting gender equality to address poverty requires a multifaceted approach that tackles the root causes and empowers both men and women.

Nilofar Bakhtiar in her welcome remarks said that these pre CSW consultations by NCSW and Consortium partners aim at analyzing existing steps taken by the government, collaboration among government, civil society, the private sector, and international organizations.

She said NCSW looks forward to creating inclusive and sustainable solutions for gender-related issues with a focus on economic empowerment and eradication of poverty as that is the core themes for 68th CSW.

She stressed that by adopting a comprehensive and integrated approach, societies can work towards reducing poverty and promoting gender equality simultaneously.