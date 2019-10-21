NCSW holds national literary award ceremony for female writers

National Commission on Status of women (NCSW) on Monday organized a National Literary award ceremony to acknowledge the work of young female writers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :National Commission on Status of women (NCSW) on Monday organized a National Literary award ceremony to acknowledge the work of young female writers.

The event was attended by women parliamentarians, representatives from civil society and participant of young female writers.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mizari said NCSW was working historical for women rights.

She said gender equality was very essential for a healthy state and added that the ministry was working hard to bring women into mainstream of the society.

The minister said there was a need of change of mindsets to end child abuse, child marriages and domestic violence.

She said, "We need to reach out the grass root level to change the status of women to bring them into main core." "We want to the see our women on top nationally and internationally and we are moving ahead in terms of women rights," she said.

Chairperson NCSW Khawar Mumtaz said in order to promote women writer through their creative and innovative writing every year NCSW conducts literary award.

She said NCSW had actively been striving to eliminate violence against women by taking legal as well as institutional steps besides creating mass awareness through frequent interactions and drives.

She added that on domestic violence there was a need to educate masses to completely eradicate domestic violence in the society.

"We must remember that domestic violence is a serious crime which should be treated seriously", she commented.

She appreciated the efforts of the ministry of human rights for taking positive steps for women rights such as starting of helpline 1099 to report or take help for domestic violence, adding these kinds of steps will help to eradicate domestic violence and need of more steps to curb this menace.

Senator Dr Taj Rohani said child marriages were the most serious concern in country and child marriages were creating many social issues in the society.

She asked the government to pay attention on this issue to end this social menace.

Bibi Shifa from Balochistan was awarded the annual young female writer award while the annual report of NCSW was also launched.