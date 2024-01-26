NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) consulted with provincial stakeholders on the preparation of the National Report on "Need Analysis for Financing & Strengthening Institutions with Gender Perspective for Empowerment of Women and Girls" that will be presented by the Commission in 68th Session of UN-Commission on the Status of Women.

The consultation program was arranged with the help and support of consortium partners (UNFPA, UNICEF, and UN Women & UNDP) today in Karachi, said in a Press Release issued here on Friday.

The chief guest on the occasion was the Minister for Women Development and Social Welfare Sindh Ms. Rana, the Secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights Mr. Allaudin the chairperson SCSW Ms. Nuzhat Shireen, there representatives from all consortium Partners, Civil Society Organizations, youth, academia, media partners gender experts, representatives from government departments, civil society organizations, NGOs, and media.

The theme of the sixty-eighth session of the Commission on the Status of Women that will take place from the 11th to the 22nd of March 2024 is"achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective.

The subject consultation by NCSW in partnership with Consortium members UN Women, UNICEF, UNDP, and UNFPA aimed at preparing recommendations for the report to be presented at the 68th session of the UN Commission Status of Women. The speakers in consultation raised related issues with a focus on economic empowerment of women and eradication of poverty.

Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar in her welcome remarks said that these pre-CSW consultations by NCSW and Consortium partners aim at analyzing existing collaboration among government, civil society, the private sector, and international organizations. We look forward to creating inclusive and sustainable solutions for gender-related issues with a focus on economics.