NCSW hosts "The ART of Parenting" interactive session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) INational Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) hosted a comprehensive session on "The ART of Parenting" at its Model Child Welfare Center Humak under the administrative control of the Ministry of Human Rights.

The event brought together parents from diverse backgrounds, experts from renowned organizations, and distinguished guests of honour.

Experts comprehensively briefed parents on Agoosh and Parwarish guides, covering child development from birth to 19 years. Parents engaged in detailed discussions on day-to-day advancements, practices, and challenges, as well as past and present trends.

Partner organizations, Dukhtran-e-Pakistan, National Institute of Psychology, Aga Khan University, Aga Khan Development Network, and Allama Iqbal Open University, shared best practices and easy-to-follow tips. They focused on bridging generation gaps, treating children for beneficial utilization of the latest gadgets and trends, and parental responsibilities as partners in life.

Guest of honour and Managing Director, Children library Complex Punjab, Ahmad Khawar Shehzad delivered a thought-provoking address, highlighting the technical aspects of the Agoosh and Parwarish manuals and the art of parenting.