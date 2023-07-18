NCSW in collaboration with UNFPA & CEJ announced Fellowship, GBV & Child Marriages

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Center for Excellence Journalism (CEJ) announced its second National Media Fellowship on issues of Gender-Based Violence and Child Marriages.

The fellowship comprised a 10-day capacity-building workshop followed by a refresher course and mentoring process for the production of featured reports in print, electronic and digital media.

Stories from all mediums will be considered for the national awards in the categories of print-electronic, digital media, and documentary filmmaking.

The fellowship is open to NCSW in collaboration with UNFPA & CEJ announced Fellowship on issues of GBV & Child Marriages and documentary filmmakers from across the country.

Journalists from minorities, transgender persons, and persons with special needs are encouraged to apply and the deadline to Apply is August 10, 2023.

For more details, applicants can visit cej.iba.edu.pk, http:// ncsw.gov.pk.