NCSW Joins Hand PPAF For Women's Empowerment Conference
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 05:45 PM
The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) have joined hands to host the National Women's Conference
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) have joined hands to host the National Women's Conference.
This pivotal event is set to take place on March 4, 2024, at the National Library in Islamabad, which epitomizes the shared vision of both organizations to empower women for a prosperous Pakistan.
Chairperson NCSW, Nilofar Bakhtiar, will be the chief guest of the conference, and CEO of PPAF, Nadir Gul Barech will shed light on the importance of collaboration among the public, private sector, and civil society in empowering women to contribute to the national economy.
The gathering will serve as a vibrant forum, which will bring together distinguished figures from government, international dignitaries, the development sector, civil society organizations, youth, and academia to engage in meaningful discourse on advancing women's roles in society.
In a celebration of youthful ambition and creativity, students from women's colleges in the twin cities will partake in various competitions, while young female entrepreneurs will be celebrated for their efforts that have significantly impacted socio-economic development within their communities in all over Pakistan.
The conference will also shed light on the national narratives 'Paigham e Pakistan' and 'Dukhtaran e Pakistan', initiatives that promote unity, peace, social cohesion, and the empowerment of women.
The National Women's Conference is poised to inspire a new generation of women to pursue their ambitions fearlessly and contribute to the economic and social fabric of Pakistan.
It stands as a beacon of hope, signaling a future where women are not only participants but leaders in the narrative of national development.
