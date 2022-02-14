UrduPoint.com

NCSW Launches 3-year Strategic Plan

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 10:51 PM

National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Monday launched a 3-year strategic plan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Monday launched a 3-year strategic plan here.

The event highlighted the recommendations and way forward for the commission, said a press release.

Chairperson NCSW, Nilofar Bakhtiar said, "Women in Pakistan had a long, patient wait and NCSW now needs your support to ensure voices of women, are heard at the higher echelons." She reiterated the role of women in policy formulation and implementation and how increased representation would safeguard women's interests and rights.

The event was widely attended by various diplomats, development partners, civil society organizations, media representatives, anchors, President National Press Club, Chairman Stock Exchange, President Bar Association, Women Chambers and Women Parliamentarians.

Different recommendations were tabled with prime focus on NCSW's role in generating knowledge, and women-friendly legislation.

Moreover, role of NCSW in ensuring inclusiveness of women from all spheres of life was stressed.

Other recommendations included increasing representation of special-needs women, transgender and senior citizens to guarantee that their voices and concerns are represented in the formulation of laws.

The strategy mainly establishes a structure and path for the commission, dealing with thematic areas related to violence against women, political representation of women, and ensuring empowerment of women in the public and social sphere.

The event ended with the felicitations from development partners including country Representatives UN Women, European Union, UNICEF, Media Anchors and President Islamabad Chambers who expressed their commitments in continued support for women empowerment and inclusiveness in all walks of life.

