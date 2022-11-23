UrduPoint.com

NCSW Organizes National Media Fellowship Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 07:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The award ceremony for the showcasing event for the National Media Fellowship on Responsible Representation and Reporting on Gender-Based Violence and Child Marriage was held in Karachi the other day.

It was first year-long cycle of the National Media Fellowship program organized by the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in collaboration with UNFPA and Centre for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ).

Previously, it was launched with the 16 Days of Activism campaign and this first cycle is completed with the launch of 16 Days of Activism for 2022, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson NCSW opened the session and welcomed the audience. She appreciated the zeel and commitment of the media fellows and greatly acknowledged the quality of their work. She congratulated all the fellows who won a price and also those who actively participated in this fellowship program. She assured that NCSW and UNFPA will both continue to collaborate with them. She emphasized that the skills earned with this fellowship should be best utilized for the empowerment of women so that we women can play their actual role in the development of the country Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, Governor Sindh, while addressing the National Fellowship showcasing event, stressed the need for responsible and sensitive reporting while covering issues relating to gender-based violence.

He also stressed the importance of highlighting VAW cases as and when they occur. He said that no society could be called civilized without the proud and respectable participation of women.

He stressed on the responsibility and role of every mother to make every child a good human before making them professionals like doctors and engineers, and scientists. He emphasized the need to build strong bonding with children as the wave of violence seen these days has a strong connection with the upbringing of a child. Initially, the relationship between husband and wife is the picture preserved in the mind of every child.

The Governor highlighted the need to spread love and connectivity with people surrounding us, which is the key to building a peaceful and fear-free society. He assured all possible support to the cause of women's empowerment and protectionUNFPA's head for Singh chapter, Ms. Behram Gul thanked all the fellows for their efforts and dedication and the great work done by them. She assured UNFPAs of continued collaboration for a more sensitive and responsible media.

Later, the Governor Sindh and Chairperson NCSW presented awards to the media fellows and collaborating partners.

