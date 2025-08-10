- Home
- Pakistan
- NCSW pays tribute to courage, service, determination of minority women on National Minorities Day
NCSW Pays Tribute To Courage, Service, Determination Of Minority Women On National Minorities Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) has paid glowing tribute to Pakistan’s minority communities, especially hardworking, resilient and visionary women, on the occasion of National Minorities Day.
In her statement here Sunday, Chairperson NCSW Ume Laila Azhar said that minority women had played a remarkable role in education, health, social services, skills and development,entrepreneurship, and leadership — despite of social barriers and discriminatory attitudes. She noted that even with limited resources and challenging circumstances, these women served on the forefronts, from city hospitals to village schools, making vital contributions to the country’s economy.
The Commission reiterated its support for laws ensuring marriage rights and legal identity for minority women, including the Hindu Marriage Act 2017, Sindh Hindu Marriage (Amendment) Act 2018, Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013, the Minorities Marriage Bill, and reforms to Christian marriage laws.
The NCSW emphasized the need to prevent forced religious conversions, ensure equal inheritance and marital rights, provide legal aid and guarantee representation of minority women in policy making. It also called for special programs to enhance access to education, employment, leadership opportunities, healthcare, housing and economic empowerment for minority women.
“Pakistan’s real strength lies in equal rights and inclusion for all citizens,” Ms. Azhar said. “We value the struggle and contributions of minority women and stand in solidarity with them.”
Recent Stories
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA seizes expired, adulterated items in Gujrat3 minutes ago
-
Rally in Sukkur celebrates Independence Day with national pride3 minutes ago
-
47 outlaws nabbed, drugs, weapons seized3 minutes ago
-
NCSW pays tribute to courage, service, determination of minority women on National Minorities Day3 minutes ago
-
President renews pledge to empower minority communities; promote interfaith harmony13 minutes ago
-
“Marka-e-Haq” Independence Day sports events continue with enthusiasm13 minutes ago
-
Session held to increase mango cultivation23 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 320kg tainted spices in Multan23 minutes ago
-
PERA force conducts flag march, announces crackdown on inflation, hoarding, encroachments23 minutes ago
-
Four clinics sealed33 minutes ago
-
PHA gears up to celebrate Independence day, Marka-e-Haq with full zeal33 minutes ago
-
LGH secures top position in infection control among Punjab’s teaching hospitals33 minutes ago