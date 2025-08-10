Open Menu

NCSW Pays Tribute To Courage, Service, Determination Of Minority Women On National Minorities Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM

NCSW pays tribute to courage, service, determination of minority women on National Minorities Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) has paid glowing tribute to Pakistan’s minority communities, especially hardworking, resilient and visionary women, on the occasion of National Minorities Day.

In her statement here Sunday, Chairperson NCSW Ume Laila Azhar said that minority women had played a remarkable role in education, health, social services, skills and development,entrepreneurship, and leadership — despite of social barriers and discriminatory attitudes. She noted that even with limited resources and challenging circumstances, these women served on the forefronts, from city hospitals to village schools, making vital contributions to the country’s economy.

The Commission reiterated its support for laws ensuring marriage rights and legal identity for minority women, including the Hindu Marriage Act 2017, Sindh Hindu Marriage (Amendment) Act 2018, Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013, the Minorities Marriage Bill, and reforms to Christian marriage laws.

The NCSW emphasized the need to prevent forced religious conversions, ensure equal inheritance and marital rights, provide legal aid and guarantee representation of minority women in policy making. It also called for special programs to enhance access to education, employment, leadership opportunities, healthcare, housing and economic empowerment for minority women.

“Pakistan’s real strength lies in equal rights and inclusion for all citizens,” Ms. Azhar said. “We value the struggle and contributions of minority women and stand in solidarity with them.”

