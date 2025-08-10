NCSW pays tribute to minority women, calls for stronger legal protections on National Minorities Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) has lauded the resilience, contributions, and leadership of Pakistan’s minority women, calling for stronger legal safeguards, economic empowerment, and inclusion in decision-making roles.

Marking National Minorities Day, NCSW Chairperson Ume Laila Azhar said minority women have played a vital role in the nation’s social and economic fabric, often without adequate policy support or recognition.

“We see you, we honour you, and we stand with you—for an inclusive, empowered, and equal Pakistan,” Azhar said in a statement.

She praised the role of minority women as educators, healthcare workers, artisans, entrepreneurs, and community leaders, noting that many work in difficult conditions while sustaining households and supporting small-scale industries.

Azhar highlighted recent legislative milestones, including the Minorities Marriage Bill—recently signed into law—which provides legal identity, dignity, and protection to minority women. Other key laws include the Hindu Marriage Act (2017), Sindh Hindu Marriage Act (2016, amended 2018), Christian Marriage Act amendments, and the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act (2013).

While acknowledging progress, NCSW urged further reforms to remove discriminatory provisions in personal laws, strengthen protections against forced conversions—particularly of underage girls—and improve access to justice through legal aid and fast-track courts.

The Commission also called for dedicated economic programs, education and employment quotas, workplace protections, and targeted investments in health, housing, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion for minority communities.

Azhar stressed that beyond symbolic gestures, Pakistan must establish “sustainable systems that affirm the rights, contributions, and aspirations of every woman,” adding that the nation’s strength lies in the full participation of all its citizens.

National Minorities Day is observed annually to recognize the contributions of Pakistan’s religious and ethnic minorities and reaffirm the state’s commitment to their rights and equality.