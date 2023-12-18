NCSW, PTA, GSMA establishes 'Action Coalition on Women’s Digital Inclusion'

National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the GSM Association (GSMA) on Monday announced the establishment of the 'Action Coalition on Women’s Digital Inclusion'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the GSM Association (GSMA) on Monday announced the establishment of the 'Action Coalition on Women’s Digital Inclusion'.

NCSW Chairperson, Nelofar Bakhtiar in this regard signed the Letter of Intent (LOI) on behalf of the Commission.

On the occasion, she underscored the importance of bridging the digital gender gap and also highlighted the efforts of the Commission for this cause.

This tri-party collaboration will be committed to bridging the digital gender gap in Pakistan and empowering women through increased access to mobile connectivity.

The key objective of the 'Action Coalition' is to attain gender equality in digital access. This would aim to reduce the gender gap in mobile internet usage and smartphone ownership in Pakistan, fostering an environment of equal opportunities for women in the digital realm.

It also aims to run a large-scale awareness campaign that will be launched to inform women about the benefits of mobile connectivity, addressing barriers related to awareness and understanding of digital opportunities.

In addition to this, the Action Coalition will provide comprehensive digital skills training to women, empowering them with the knowledge to use mobile internet and smartphones effectively.

This LOI is dedicated to contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). The Action Coalition invites collaboration from stakeholders, NGOs, and businesses to join this initiative and contribute to the cause of women's digital inclusion in Pakistan.

The chairperson also introduced the report titled “Digitalization and Women in Pakistan” prepared and published by NCSW.

NCSW collaborated with key stakeholders and conducted nationwide consultations in December 2022 to delve into the subject of digitalization. Subsequently, the Commission meticulously compiled the insights and findings from these consultations, presenting them in the form of a comprehensive national report titled "Digitalization and Women in Pakistan."

This pivotal report was globally unveiled during the 67th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in New York. The international launch garnered significant acclaim from all participants, reflecting a widespread recognition of its depth, relevance, and impact.

NCSW has its prior commitment to advancing the discourse on the intersection of digitalization and women's experiences.