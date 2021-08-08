UrduPoint.com

NCSW Pursues Effective Strategy To End Violence Against Women

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

NCSW pursues effective strategy to end violence against women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) is pursuing effective strategy to end violence against women. The Commission said that pro-women activates would organize seminars and launch reports on women issues.

This was disclosed in the Commission's report launched here Sunday on 'Good Practices to Counter Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and Promote Gender Equality in the country'. The NCSW had also launched a report on "Women in election 2018" which suggested to enhance women's participation in politics and their representation up to 33 percent in all decision making bodies. The Commission had also launched a report on "Policy and Legal Framework Analysis on Gender Based Violence and Violence against Women".

The NCSW held meetings to discuss the pro-women legislation and solutions to counter violence against women.

The Commission has also arranged "Rural Women Annual Conference" with Potohar Organization for Development and Advocacy (PODA) on Rural Women's Day.

In order to support the young female writers, the Commission had also arranged "Young Writer of the Year" to acknowledge their writing skills.

Among other prominent steps taken by the NCSW, it also took actively participated in 16- Days of Activism on violence against women.

Further more, the Commission had organized one-day consultation to raise awareness on the adverse effects of child marriage and to adopt a Regional Action Plan (RAP) to end child marriage.

