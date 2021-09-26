UrduPoint.com

NCSW Pursuing Effective Strategy To End Violence Against Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) has shown incredible performance to eliminate violence against women by taking legal as well as institutional steps during year 2019-20 Sharing a performance by NCSW, many pro women activates and seminars were conducted in last year including launching of reports on women.

As part of its efforts to safeguard and promote interests of women, the Commission conducted several researches and organized a launching ceremony of the three research reports during last year, an official of NCSW informed APP.

The commission had launched a report titled 'Good Practices to Counter Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and Promote Gender Equality in Pakistan'.

The report emphasized the overarching objective of ending violence and all forms of abuse against women and girls, she said.

The report maped out interventions that represented 'good practices' in countering violence against women and girls including acid and burn violence.

NCSW had also launched report on "Women in election 2018" with the suggestions to enhance women's participation in political party decision by increasing their representation upto 33 per cent in all decision making bodies.

NCSW also launched a report titled "Policy and Legal Framework Analysis on Gender Based Violence and Violence against women".

The commission had also arranged "Rural Women Annual Conference" with Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) on Rural Women Day.

To support Female Young Writers, the Commission has also arranged "Young Writer of the Year" to acknowledge their writing skills.

Among other prominent steps taken by NCSW, it also took active participation in 16- Days of Activism against violence against women.

NCSW held many meetings to discuss the pro-women legislation and solutions to counter violence against women.

The commission organized one day consultation to raise awareness on the adverse effects of child marriage and to adopt a Regional Action Plan (RAP) to End Child Marriage.

Established under the NCSW Act 2012, the commission was mandated to promote social, economic, political and legal rights of women as provided in the constitution of Pakistan and in accordance with its international commitments.

Comprising Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz and two members each from the four provinces, one each from Islamabad, FATA Agencies, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, the body organized various propgramme, seminars for advocacy and awareness and promotion of pro-women laws, according to a brief encompassing the Commission's activities during last year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad FATA Marriage Young Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Women All From Election 2018

