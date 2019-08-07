NCSW pursuing effective strategy to end violence against women

National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) has shown incredible performance to eliminate the violence against women by taking legal as well as institutional steps during year 2018-2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) has shown incredible performance to eliminate the violence against women by taking legal as well as institutional steps during year 2018-2019.

Sharing a performance by NCSW, many pro women activities and seminars were conducted in last year including launching of reports on women.

As part of its efforts to safeguard and promote interests of women, the Commission conducted several researches and organized a launching ceremony of the three research reports during last year.

Commission has launched the report on 'Good Practices to Counter Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and Promote Gender Equality in Pakistan'.

The report emphasized the overarching objective of ending violence and all forms of abuse against women and girls.

Further report maps out interventions that represent 'good practices' in countering violence against women and girls including acid and burn violence.

NCSW has also launched report on "Women in election 2018" which suggested to enhance women's participation in political party decision by increasing their representation upto 33 per cent in all decision making bodies.

NCSW also launched a report on "Policy and Legal Framework Analysis on Gender Based Violence and Violence against women".

NCSW held meetings to discuss the pro-women legislation and solutions to counter violence against women.

The Commission has also arranged "Rural Women Annual Conference" with Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) on Rural Women Day.

In order to support Female Young Writers, the Commission has also arranged "Young Writer of the Year" to acknowledge their writing skills.

Among other prominent steps taken by NCSW, it also took actively participated in 16- Days of Activism against violence against women.

Further more the commission organized one day Consultation to raise awareness on the adverse effects of� child marriage� and to adopt a Regional Action Plan (RAP) to End Child Marriage.

Established under the NCSW Act 2012, the Commission was mandated to promote social, economic, political and legal rights of women as provided in the Constitution of Pakistan and in accordance with its international commitments.

�Comprising Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz and two members each from the four provinces, one each from Islamabad, FATA Agencies, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, the body organized various propgramme, seminars for advocacy and awareness and promotion of pro-women laws, according to a brief encompassing the Commission's activities during last year.