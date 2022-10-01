UrduPoint.com

NCSW Reviews Flood Relief Measures

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 03:20 PM

NCSW reviews flood relief measures

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW) on Thursday organized various meetings with different segments of society aiming to review the measures being taken to provide relief to flood affected women.

According to details, the issues faced by women in the post- flood environment in the country were discussed.

The forum discussed women's role in key sectors besides examining climate induced street in agriculture, water disaster management, forestry energy and urban planning and impact on women lives.

In the meeting the participants suggested that there should be policy framework in gender responsive ways,enabling equitable outcome through institutional reforms in climate change where women could be engaged in larger numbers.

