NCSW strategic plan to be launched in October

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), in collaboration with the European Union-funded Huqooq-e-Pakistan Project (HeP) on Wednesday has announced to launch its strategic plan in October.

NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar stated this while speaking at a consultation with Media and civil society at a local hotel.

NCSW carried out a series of consultations across the country with Civil Society with the aim to gather a broad range of opinions to devise a Strategic Plan for the NCSW.

They engaged the participants seeking their views on women's rights in the country and their awareness of NCSW's role, past performance, and achievements.

The consultations were presided over by NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar and led by Dr. Osama Siddique, a senior expert from HeP.

In her address to the participants, Nilofar Bakhtiar stated that the Commission "is committed to representing the diverse voices of women across every district in the country as we work towards realizing gender equality in the public and private spheres." She said an inquiry committee will be established for reporting harassment cases.

Nilofar said opinions and recommendations from participants would be taken into account while preparing the NCSW's strategic plan and determining the next steps for the Commission.

During her visit to Karachi, NCSW Chairperson held meetings with Governor Sindh and Leader of the Opposition.

She will also be meeting with Women Parliamentarians. Her discussions have focused on issues in the implementation of women laws as well as pro women legislation. Besides that, she visited the Central Jail Karachi as well as the Darul Aman and Safe House Karachi.

In her interaction with media, Nilofar Bakhtiar briefed on the Commission's vision, plans, and activities since she joined the office. She also discussed the role media could play in empowering women and strengthening the Commission that is the only statutory body exclusively dedicated to promoting gender equality and empowerment of women.

Joining her on the panel were Nuzhat Shirin, chairperson of the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women; NCSW's secretary Asif Anwar Baloch, Dr. Habiba Hasan and Haya Zahid members of the Commission and Seema Jaffer Executive Director Huqooq-e-Pakistan.