NCSW Strives To Augment Women Quota Upto 10% In Police Force: Bakhtiar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

NCSW strives to augment women quota upto 10% in Police force: Bakhtiar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar on Sunday said the Commission was striving to increase women quota upto 10% in police force with the aim to promote female leadership as prominent gesture in the society.

The NCSW Chairperson told APP that the Commission had noticed that at present only 2% women induction was ensured in recruitment process of the police force and the NCSW was focusing on increasing the ratio.

She said Pakistan's National Commission on the Status of Women was an outcome of the women's movement struggle for gender equality and it continued to serve the gender justice agenda.

Bakhtiar added that the NCSW has successfully negotiated with groups having different interests by building coalitions with dedicated bureaucrats, concerned politicians, and strategic government bodies together to work for reforms and reduce the risks of collective action for civil society activists.

The Commission's initiatives bore results when it was led by seasoned activists who used their leadership, experience and convening power to draw on support from feminist mobilizations and advocacy organisations in civil society to achieve policy reforms, she said.

The commission's ability to build coalitions amongst policy-makers for urgently needed progress on gender rights and to mitigate the risks for activists and women was need of the hour and the NCSW would ensure the process through strong mobilisaton, the Chairperson underlined.

