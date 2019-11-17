ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) have signed principal agreement to set up a Women Museum in Islamabad.

According to an official sources, the aim of establishing women's museum is to preserve the history of women's movement and to provide a resource for newly enfranchised women to enter public life.

He said that women's museum would support and protect education, research and training on women's roles and contributions.

He said that the museum would be the biggest source on the women's movement , struggle, suffrage and contributions throughout the country's history.

He said that NCSW was striving for the development of women's libraries, museums and archives to protect women's contributions in history.

