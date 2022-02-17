UrduPoint.com

NCSW To File Appeal In SC Against Acquittal Of Qandeel Baloch's Murderer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 08:18 PM

National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) would file appeal in Supreme Court (SC) against LHC's acquittal of Qandeel Baloch's murderer, Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar has said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) would file appeal in Supreme Court (SC) against LHC's acquittal of Qandeel Baloch's murderer, Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar has said .

The NCSW chairperson expressed grave concern on the acquittal of Waseem Baloch, who murdered his sister Qandeel Baloch in 2016, for dishonoring family name.

Nilofar Bakhtiar said "NCSW will file appeal in Supreme Court against LHC's acquittal of Waseem Baloch, else it will perpetuate the heinous crime of honor-killing in Pakistan."On Monday, Lahore High Court (LHC)'s Multan Bench cancelled life imprisonment of Waseem Baloch after Qandeel's mother submitted a reconciliation agreement, pardoning their son. The accused was awarded life imprisonment in 2016 after he admitted that he strangled his sister due to her social media activities.

>