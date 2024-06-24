NCSW To Hold Dialogues On Key Issues Of Health, Climate Change, Law & Education
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 11:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) is holding a series of participatory dialogues to bring together representatives from across Pakistan to deliberate and determine the way forward on key issues related to health, climate change, law and education.
"Under Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar’s leadership, the Commission is taking lead to undertake a critical analysis and collaborative solution seeking to addressing critical issues affecting women in Pakistan," an NCSW new release said.
Between June 25-28, the NCSW will have dedicated sessions and group deliberations on health, climate change, law reforms, and education.
Each session will explore specific thematic areas that have been prioritized with key stakeholders, and work with provincial government representatives, civil society, UN partners, and experts to collate specific immediate actions that the government should undertake to see improvement of our gender indicators.
In partnership with UNFPA and Pathfinder, the health, climate and laws sessions will take into account inter-sectional issues that disproportionately impact women and girls.
The final conference on education, in collaboration with UNICEF and the British Council, will examine barriers to education and propose strategies to promote inclusive and equitable learning opportunities.
Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar, in a statement, highlighted that the conferences marked the rollout of NCSW’s National Agenda for Women and Girls: The Next Horizon aiming to set a comprehensive framework for advancing women's rights nationwide.
Bakhtiar emphasized the importance of the conferences in developing actionable plans and urged the media to support in the implementation of the initiatives, critical for the progress for the women and girls in Pakistan.
