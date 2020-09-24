NCSW to hold gender sensitive training programm in future: Shahzad Akbar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior Shahzad Akbar said on Thursday that National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) would hold gender sensitive training programme to curb the rape cases from society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior Shahzad Akbar said on Thursday that National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) would hold gender sensitive training programme to curb the rape cases from society.

He expressed that through the use of latest technology the process of prosecution and investigation in rape cases would made it fair and speedy. culprit could be brought to justice easily.

Talking to a private news channel,he said that under the bill of "Rape and Investigation and Prosecution Act 2020" government wanted that the victim not to be harassed again during the investigation and testimony current process, for which the use of information technology services to testify through the video link and the victim's identity, will not be revealed.

He said rape cases should be investigated by a gazetted woman police officer, adding many proposals had received regarding to make strict punishments in such type of cases.

The government wanted to pass the bill on the matter with consensus of opposition, he added.