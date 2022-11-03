UrduPoint.com

NCSW, UN Women Host 19th IPMG Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 09:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in collaboration with the UN Women, and the the Bureau of International Narcotics & Law Enforcement (INL) of the US Department of State, hosted the 19th Inter-Provincial Ministerial Group (IPMG) meeting in Islamabad.

The purpose of the meeting was to understand the data architecture at the national and provincial levels and finalize the data collection mechanisms for the National Gender Data Portal (NGDP).

In the keynote speech, the Minister of Human Rights Main Riaz Hussain Pirzada, said, " It is a proven fact that with the help of consistent and reliable data, there can be speedy, effectual measures and efforts to made for protection and promotion of women's rights and concerns." While welcoming the participants Chairperson, NCSW Nilofar Bakhtiar said, "The Global Gender Gap Report states Pakistan has closed the gender gap by 56.4 % but still ranks us at second lowest from the bottom. It is important to know our ground reality to form law, legislation, and quotas to bring change." The NGDP was developed in 2021 to collect high-quality data and evidence on gender statistics from across Pakistan. The Country Representative, UN Women Pakistan Country Office, Sharmeela Rassool emphasized the importance of credible data for the development of the country and for gender equality and said, "IPMG is an innovative platform for identifying solutions that are tailormade for Pakistan. The National Gender Data Portal is one such example of such solutions. Data is important as it helps in identifying gap in policy along with helping officials to make informed decisions." This idea was envisioned in the 14th Inter-Provincial Ministerial Group Meeting held in October 2019. After two years of efforts and consultations with provincial, national, international stakeholders and experts, this dynamic digital platform for collecting gender statistics and compiling a knowledge hub of global, national, and regional resources on gender equality and women's empowerment was developed.

The Inter-Provincial Ministerial Group (IPMG) was established in 2009 to enhance inter-provincial coordination on gender equality and women's empowerment in Pakistan. Eighteen meetings have been conducted so far, to facilitate the exchange of experiences and insights between national and provincial women's machineries.

While addressing the meeting, INL Director Lori Antolinez said, "Gender Inclusivity is a top priority. The gender statistics gap persists in all areas of women's and girls' autonomy, reflecting the barriers they still face. INL's support and partnership with the Pakistani government, Pakistani citizens, UN Women and the NCSW re-affirms its commitment to gender equity and equality through responsive data architecture at the national and provincial levels by supporting the NGDP.

While addressing the audiences the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal said, "Women play a vital role in development of any country and the development process of such countries remained slow where the women are not given equal opportunities. The planning ministry has established a gender unit in which all development projects would be planned according to principals of gender responsiveness, so that the projects should not be approved without ensuring the interests of the women." He fully the supported the recommendations of the IMPG meeting and ensured the implementation.

At the closing session, Chairperson NCSW, Nilofar Bakhtiar and Secretary, NCSW Mr. Arif Anwar Baloch, read out the joint statement from 19th IPMG meeting and the declaration by provincial P &D departments agreeing on mechanisms and modalities for data collection for the NGDP.

