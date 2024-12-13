NCSW, UNFPA Hold Grand Consultative Session
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and UNFPA Pakistan have collaborated to finalize Pakistan's first-ever Gender Parity Report for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), to be presented in Parliament. This landmark report will be a result extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including officials from government ministries, provincial commissions, UN agencies, and civil society organizations.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of gender disparities in Pakistan, highlighting areas of progress and identifying challenges that need to be addressed. It covers critical sectors such as education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and political participation.
*Recommendations:*
1. strengthen policies and laws: Enhance legislation and policies to promote gender equality.
2. increase access to education and healthcare: Improve quality and accessibility of services.
3. promote economic empowerment: Provide training, credit, and market access for women.
4. enhance political participation: Implement quotas and support women's leadership.
Tasked by the Prime Minister, NCSW is driving implementation of pivotal directives, including:
1. working Women Endowment Fund
2. establishment of Day Care Fund
3. disbursement of PKR 500 million through NGOs
4. *Submission and preparation of Annual Gender Parity Report*
